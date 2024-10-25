Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share fun BTS video from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Actor Shahid Kapoor recently treated his fans to a fun behind-the-scenes video. The 'Kabir Singh' actor along with his wife Mira Rajput, attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and gave fans a glimpse of their photoshoot.

Shahid on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share the video giving fans a major couple goals vibe.

In the video, Shahid looked dapper in a white sherwani, while Mira looked stunning in a white and golden saree.

The video was titled "What it takes to get that one picture," showing the two trying to get the perfect shot.

In the goofy video, Shahid can be seen asking Mira "What are we doing?" to which she replies, "I don't know."

The duo exchanged light-hearted comments, with Mira joking that she looked like she was "dying" in one picture, and Shahid calling himself a "chipku" in another.

On the work front, Shahid is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film Deva.

The Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer Deva will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

