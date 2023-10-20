Shahid Kapoor reacts to Mumbai Police's meme on cyber-security

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday reacted to a hilarious meme shared by the Mumbai police.

Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police dropped a meme on cyber security in which he compared Shahid's 'Jab We Met' character Aditya's look to 'Peaky Blinders' actor Cillian Murhphy's look.

Mumbai Police wrote, "Your Password 'Shelby' different for all accounts. Meanwhile your password."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cym4INyoazS/

The 'Jersey' actor shared the post on his stories to which he reacted with multiple smiley emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

In the coming months, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Shahid will also be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is set to release in 2024.

