Shahid Kapoor remembers the 'true original' Dharmendra with a heartfelt post

Mumbai, Nov 25 Shahid Kapoor remembered the 'true original' Dharmendra with a heartfelt post on social media.

Uploading a black and white photo of Dharmendra on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, Shahid wrote, "A true original. The kind of soul that made cinema feel bigger and life feel lighter. Rest in power. (sic)."

It must be noted that Dharmendra last graced the screen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", which reached the cinema halls on February 9, 2024.

He was seen essaying the role of Jai Singh Agnihotri, the grandfather of the protagonist Aryan (Played by Shahid Kapoor). For the first time in his career spanning 6 decades, he was credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol instead of Dharmendra.

Made under the direction of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

After this, Dharmendra will be seen on the silver screen for the last time in "Ikkis".

In his posthumous appearance, he will be seen as Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Arun Khetrapal (Played by Agastya Nanda).

The makers of “Ikkis" recently shared a gripping poster from the drama featuring Dharmendra, along with the caption “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025 (sic).”

The poster further included Dharmendra's voice. The legendary actor could be heard saying, “Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega.”

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after reportedly complaining of severe breathlessness. After receiving the required medical care, he was discharged on November 12 and was recovering at his home. He passed away on November 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor