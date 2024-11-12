Shahid Kapoor Rents His Rs. 58 Crore Mumbai Apartment for Rs. 20.5 lakh Monthly Rent

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has rented out his luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Three Sixty West, Worli. According to a Business Today, report the rental starts at Rs 20.5 lakh per month and gradually rises to Rs 23.98 lakh by the end of the five-year lease. The agreement also includes a 10-month rent-free period.

As reported by Square Yards, Kapoor's luxurious apartment covers a carpet area of 5,395 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 6,175 sq. ft., with three reserved parking spots. Shahid and Mira Kapoor had purchased the property in May 2024 for Rs 58.6 crore. The new lease agreement, registered in November 2024, has a 5-year term with a security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore.

The rental yield is expected to be around 4-5%.By leasing out his Three Sixty West residence, Kapoor joins the ranks of Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have also rented out their high-end properties in Mumbai. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Deva. He is also reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj for a gangster drama.

