Shahid Kapoor reunites with 'Farzi' directors Raj & DK, shares a "Fake" selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : It's a "Farzi" reunion! On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor met with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Shahid even took to Instagram and shared a cool yet "fake" picture from his special meeting with the talented duo. They have worked together on Prime Video's successful show 'Farzi', which hit the streaming giant in 2023.

The image shows Shahid, Raj and DK giving confused expressions.

"Nothing to report!!! It's all fake," he captioned the post, leaving fans to speculate about the second season of 'Farzi'.

While the makers have not officially announced 'Farzi 2', they did not even dismiss the reports of their plans to create another season

Earlier, speaking about second season, Shahid said, "Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai - der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai uso post-production main. Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai.Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely. "

'Farzi' featured an ensemble cast including talented actors like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story revolved around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

