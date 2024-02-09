Shahid Kapoor says ‘Deva’ is ‘massy’, ‘has many action sequences’

Mumbai, Feb 9 Actor Shahid Kapoor has spoken about his upcoming actioner ‘Deva’ and shared details about the film, which he calls as “massy”.

The actor was recently on a candid Instagram Live session when he was asked multiple questions about his next film leading him to share insights on the highly anticipated action thriller 'Deva.'

He said: "‘Deva’ my next action thriller film has many action sequences, (The film) is a massy film, and (I play) a very hard character. And will be released on 11th October."

Shahid will be seen in cop avatar in this larger-than-life Rosshan Andrrews directorial. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' narrates a quirky love story between a man and a robot.

The film is directed by director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is set to release in theatres this February 9.

