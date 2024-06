Shahid Kapoor shares glimpse into his precious family moments

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a touching moment from his personal life, capturing a heartwarming photograph of his children, Misha and Zain.

Alongside the picture, Shahid penned an inspiring caption that resonated deeply with his followers.

"There can be immense joy filled in a single moment, enough to fuel you for days and months. Find them and store them in your heart forever. Morning all," expressed Shahid in his Instagram post, encapsulating a message of positivity and gratitude.

The actor's post quickly became a focal point of admiration, drawing a flood of comments from his fans who were moved by both his heartfelt words and the adorable image of his kids.

One follower remarked, "This man has grown like wine," acknowledging Shahid's personal evolution over the years.

Another fan chimed in with, "Good morning, dear brother. Keep on growing and shining."

The outpouring of affection extended to the comments section with sentiments such as "Beautiful capture with beautiful description" and "Waking up to this," reflecting the widespread appreciation for Shahid Kapoor's candid glimpse into his family life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.

The movie centred around Aryan's quest to find his ideal life partner and his unexpected love story with Sifra during a trip to the US, presented an intriguing storyline.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Deva.'

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

