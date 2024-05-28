Shahid Kapoor shares mirror selfie with decade-old pic, fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Actor Shahid Kapoor, who often shares fun and quirky pictures with fans, dropped a mirror selfie showcasing his look for his latest movie, 'Deva'.

Shahid on Tuesday, posted a selfie on his Instagram account, revealing his appearance for his upcoming film 'Deva'. The selfie also included a photograph of himself from a decade ago.

Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote a caption that read, "Me and me just 10 years apart."

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section of Shahid Kapoor's selfie. One user wrote, "Why do you look 10 years the same though."

Another user commented, "Loads of love to Deva."

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Touted as a hard-core action entertainer, the film narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.

