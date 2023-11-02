Shahid Kapoor shares picture with his "pride" Mira

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Actor Shahid Kapoor never misses a chance to express his love for his wife Mira Rajput.

The 'Farzi' actor took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a picture of himself with Mira.

He captioned the photo, "My pride."

In the picture, the duo can be seen looking at each other. Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in black suit that he teamed up with a white t-shirt, and all eyes were on Mira Rajput. Mira wore an off-the-shoulder green and black gown.

To Shahid's post, Mira replied, "My joy."

As soon as the actor posted the picture fans chimed in the comment section.

A fan commented, "Soo cute couple in the world."

"Ye he Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti," another wrote.

Mira married Shahid in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

In the coming months, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Shahid will also be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film. The film is titled 'Deva'.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is set to release in 2024.

