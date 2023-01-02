Shahid Kapoor "sharing profile", Check out his pics

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated fans with yet another shirtless pool picture. And he looked drop-dead handsome.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped a picture and captioned it, "Sharing my profile !"

He flaunted his bearded look in a shirtless picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm5vxZRNVV7/

Shahid opted for shades and a silver chain to compliment his uber-cool look.

In the early hours of Monday, he shared a glimpse of his yummy food Banana Pancakes.

Recently, Shahid wished his fans with a pool selfie on New Year.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year."

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's sports drama film 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance.He has some interesting projects lined up for 2023.

Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor