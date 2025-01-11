Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Pooja Hegde perform at ILT20 Season 3 opening ceremony

Dubai [UAE], January 11 : Spectators at the opening ceremony of the third season of the International League T20 (ILT20) witnessed electrifying performances from film stars like Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sonam Bajwa and Jackky Bhagnani.

Shahid Kapoor entered the stage with full Deva swag, performing to Marji Chaa Maalik and Aala Re Aala Deva Aala. Post his act, Shahid and Pooja Hegde together did the viral hook step of Bhasad Macha's song.

Here are some clips from the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International League T20 (@ilt20official)

The month-long cricket fest will see some of the world's finest cricketers in action including David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Jason Holder (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Phil Salt (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sharjah Warriorz), Sam Curran (Desert Vipers), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Dubai Capitals), Tim David( Gulf Giants), Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), and Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants).

Lockie Ferguson is set to lead the Desert Vipers in his debut season. The New Zealander highlighted his enthusiasm for taking part in the competition for the first time, he said, "It's great to be here with so many players that I have played alongside and against in my career. It's a beautiful part of the world and we are very looked after here."

"I am looking forward to a new role as a leader and putting my own spin on it. Fortunately, we have got a lot of experience on the team, and I am looking forward to getting to know the UAE players as well," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor