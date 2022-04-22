Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey full movie leaked online

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has finally released in theatres on Friday, April 22. However, soon after it was released, the sports flick got leaked online. As per a report in bollywoodlife.com, the movie has leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Telegram and its torrent links are also being shared online. Jersey is not the first film to have been leaked on such infamous sites. Recently, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Attack, Beast, Radhe Shyam, and Valimai have also been a target of torrent sites.

Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the leading roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the 2019 Telugu original film, the Hindi film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.Shahid and Mrunal have been receiving rave reviews from the audience. ecently, the team hosted a special screening for the celebs. From Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter to Kiara Advani, Shashank Khaitan and others were seen hailing Shahid's act in the film.