Shahid Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar: Celebs congratulate newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday in a scenic destination wedding in Goa in the presence of close friends and family members.

Rakul and Jackky dropped their first wedding pictures as they looked like a regal couple.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet treated fans to her wedding pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple.

Bhumi Pednekar shared the picture with newlyweds on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead.@rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani love you both so much. Today was so magical."

Shahid Kapoor re-shared the couple's post and wrote on his Instagram story, "Only love for you both Welcome to the club @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet."

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet Wishing you both everlasting love."

Dia Mirza posted, "So so happy for you both. Love and blessings @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet."

Malaika Arora also showered love and blessings on Mr and Mrs Bhagnani.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Congratulations mr n mrs. To forever happiness n love. Sorry I missed all the celebrations."

Ayushmann Khurrana also extended the wishes to Rakul and Jackky.

His post on Instagram story read, "Congratulations guys. Love love love!"

Kriti Kharbanda posted, "Awwww! Congratulations @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani Sending both of you bahut saara Pyaar! Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness and togetherness!"

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela also shared congratulatory message for the couple.

The post read, "This is so special, congratulations Crakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani."

Ananya Panday, who attended the wedding of Rakul and Jackky shared a special message on her Instagram story.

She wrote, "Loveeeeee and only loveeee for you two@rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani."

Hours after their wedding, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first public appearance.

The couple stepped out of their wedding venue in Goa on Wednesday evening to greet paparazzi.

The video surfaced online, Rakul and Jackky walked hand-in-hand towards the paparazzi, with beaming smiles as the photographers congratulated them on their wedding.

The couple were seen holding each other close and happily posing.

Jackky planted a kiss on his wife's forehead, which left her blushing.

After dating each other for a long time, Rakul Preet and Jakky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the 'Anand Karaj.'

After Anand Karaj, it was followed by the Pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Kiara looked absolutely gorgeous in a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy diamond jewellery.

Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a cream coloured embroidered sherwani.

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling.

In another candid pic, Rakul and Jakky can be seen smiling together and having fun at the mandap.

In the last picture, Rakul and Jakky can be seen holding hands and expressed their happiness.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple on embarking on their new journey.

Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor