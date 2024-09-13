Shahid Kapoor to reunite with Vishal Bhardwaj for new film; Triptii Dimri joins cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Shahid Kapoor is all set to reunite with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj for the upcoming project.

Adding to the excitement, Triptii Dimri will also be a part of this much-anticipated project. It is touted to be the big action commercial entertainer.

This untitled film promises to deliver a perfect dose of entertainment for the audiences.

Sajid Nadiadwala's production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared this exciting news on their X handle.

The post read, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend @VishalBhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse @shahidkapoor! It's an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted @tripti_dimri23to the #NGEFamily!"

Excited to be part of the project, Shahid re-shared announcement post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Super pumped for this one.Can't wait to begin... @vishalrbhardwaj @nadiadwalagrandson @tripti dimri."

Confirming the news, Vishal Bhardwaj expressed, "I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti Dimri, India's National Crush, add her magic to this dream team!"

Filming is set to begin soon.

Apart from this, Shahid is all set to entrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film 'Deva'.

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

Triptii, on the other hand, will be next seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

She is also gearing up for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also starring Rajkummar Rao.

Currently, Sajid Nadiadwala is busy with the shoot of the highly-anticipated Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar.

