Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer action thriller to release on December 5, 2025.

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actors Shahid Kapoor Triptii Dimri-starrer upcoming yet-untitled action thriller, which will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has been locked for December 5, next year.

The film also stars Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

Sajid Nadiadwala, head honcho of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, took to X to share that the filming journey begins on January 6, 2025 and will release in December the same year.

“#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025 Film releasing on 5th December 2025 @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala,” the tweet on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment read.

The untitled film promises to deliver the perfect dose of entertainment for audiences.

On Tuesday, Shahid revealed that he has started prepping to play an “edgy and nasty” gangster from the 1990s.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome selfie post his workout. In the image, he is seen flaunting his pumped up biceps and sporting a rugged beard.

For the caption, he wrote: “Prep time ...Naya saal naya maal … Next character, next film what can I do that I haven't before .......lost in the woods...... But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost ...... DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble .....

He added: “Who will this new guy be ...... No friggin clue so far....... But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within. Sliding into the edgy nasty gangster 90s.”

According to reports Shahid is all set to play Hussain Ustara, a notorious gangster in the upcoming action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, this untitled next is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and slated for release on December 5, 2025.

Nadiadwala’s lineup also includes the Salman Khan-starrer “Sikandar”, “Housefull 5” featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s “Baaghi 4”.

