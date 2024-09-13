Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to star in Vishal Bhardwaj's next

Mumbai, Sep 13 The Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Friday announced that they have joined forces with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, and actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for their upcoming untitled project.

The makers took to social media and shared a collage with snaps of Shahid, Triptii, Vishal and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The announcement read as: "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! It's an honour to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the #NGEfamily... -Love #SajidNadiadwala".

Triptii posted a smiley emoji in the comment section. The details of the movie are yet to be announced.

On the professional front, the handsome hunk Shahid was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

He will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Triptii, who has featured in movies like 'Poster Boys', 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul', and 'Qala', has gained wide recognition for her role as Zoya in the action film 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

She last appeared in 'Bad Newz', alongside Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk.

Triptii next has 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' alongside Rajkummar Rao, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan, and 'Dhadak 2' alongwith Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is known for producing 'Kambakkht Ishq', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Housefull', 'Anjaana Anjaani', '2 States', 'Kalank', 'Super 30', 'Baaghi', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', and '83'.

Their last production was biographical sports film 'Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan. It starred Kartik Aaryan as India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor