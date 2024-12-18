Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's film to be released in December 2025; Vishal Bhardwaj comes on board as director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : After working together in films like 'Kaminey' and 'Haider', filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor are all set to collaborate once again. The project will star Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

Vishal Bhardwaj comes on board as director.

On Wednesday, Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner shared an update about the project, revealing the film will hit the theatres on December 5, 2025.

https://x.com/NGEMovies/status/1869253852983435640

The film will go on floors on January 6, 2025.

"#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December2025@shahidkapoor@tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala," a post read on official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson.

A while ago, Shahid took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about the film.

"Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also a part of the project. Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet.

