Shahid Kapoor turns a delayed flight situation into a moment of motivation

Mumbai, Nov 29 Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor seems to be making the most of his time as his flight gets delayed. The actor shared multiple stories on his social media account wherein he informed about his flight delay while simultaneously sulking about the situation.

In another post, he was seen turning into a motivational speaker.

The actor, whilst killing time, shared a motivational quote for his fans on his social media.

Updating his fans about his delayed flight, Shahid wrote, "These delayed flights these days, man", with a sulking face.

In another story, the actor, further motivating fans, wrote, "Sun sun ke seekho. Seeking has movement. Movement mein zindagi hai. Growth is life. I must not be a destination but the journey. Keep it real and always make each day count."

Recently, the actor was back to his intense fitness regime and dropped a video on his social media account wherein he was seen lifting weights in the gym, working on those bulky biceps.

Later, Shahid was seen picking up another set of weights and continued with the exercise.

The 'Jab We Met' actor was then seen grooving to the peppy music playing in the backdrop.

Dropping the video on his social media account, Shahid wrote, "Chasing the pump with my boy @bodyholics, back to it like old times. (sic)."

On the professional front, Shahid will soon be seen leading Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'O' Romeo', alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Mumbai, the movie talks about the post-independence underworld.

The project will mark the fourth collaboration between Shahid and the director after 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'.

A few weeks ago, after wrapping up his movie, Shahid had shared on social media, "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man, @vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled, soon-to-be-announced film is done. As always, it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY. I am HAIDER, and now I am... (sic)"

Lauding his co-stars, he added, "This post can't be complete without including the stellar cast, @tripti_dimri, who I had a total blast with."

He added, “Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar, thank you for those oh-so-layered scenes. We got together with @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace, @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive. I can’t reveal much more here, brother. Have to say @dishapatani, you and I killed the 2 songs, and I can’t wait to collaborate again; you are so much fun. And there’s one more actor, one of my favourites, who can’t really be revealed, but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

