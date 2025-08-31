Shahid Kapoor wraps up his next with Vishal Bhardwaj: 'Excitement levels off the charts'

Mumbai, Aug 31 Actor Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up his next with director Vishal Bhardwaj. As his fourth collaboration with the filmmaker is nearing conclusion, the 'Kabir Singh' actor revealed that his "excitement levels are off the charts".

Shahid dropped a black and white photo with Vishal, in which the actor and director duo can be seen discussing something behind the monitor.

Expressing his excitement, the 'Vivah' actor wrote on his IG: "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am …….."

Praising his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani, Shahid wrote: "This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

Towards the end of the post, the 'Jab We Met' actor showed his gratitude to the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

"And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL," he concluded.

Reacting to the post, Tabu penned in the comment section: "Don’t say you didn’t miss me @shahidkapoor."

Disha Patani added: "Can’t wait to see you guys create magic yet again."

For the unversed, Shahid and Vishal have previously delivered memorable hits such as "Kaminey" (2009), "Haider" (2014), and "Rangoon" (2017).

