Shahid Kapoor wraps Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, calls it “SUPER SPECIAL”

Shahid Kapoor has completed shooting for his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj, marking their fourth collaboration after Kaminey and Haider. Sharing the big update on Instagram, the actor expressed his excitement for this yet-to-be-titled project, hinting at a new world and a completely different character.

Talking about it actor Shahid wrote in his post: “And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon-to-be-announced film is done. As always, it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY, I am HAIDER and now I am… 💥💥 This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one. And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL.”

The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, the movie promises a powerful narrative, stellar music, and Shahid Kapoor in yet another transformative role.