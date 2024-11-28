Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' will now hit theatres in January 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Action movie fans have a big reason to celebrate as Shahid Kapoor's much awaited high octane action drama 'Deva' will now hit the big screens sooner than expected.

The makers announced that the film, originally slated for a February 14 release, will now arrive in cinemas on January 31 next year.

Makers took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the release date with a caption that read, "Sit tight, 'cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you thinkJanuary 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we're beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won't forget."

Deva also marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year. The actor was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' featured Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film also starred veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about 'Deva', Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in key roles. The action-packed film is produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

