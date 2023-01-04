Shahid Kapoor's 'Dhan Te Nan' gets a twist in Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey'

Giving a twist to Shahid Kapoor's 'Dhan Te Nan' from 'Kaminey' movie, makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Kuttey' shared a glimpse of the second song of the film 'Phir Se Dhan Te Nan'.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a teaser of the song which he captioned, "PHIR EK BAAR GOONJ UTHEGI PARTIES, PHIR HOGA DHANTE NAN & #PHIRDHANTENAN TEASER OUT NOW."

The highly anticipated film of Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan's KUTTEY is gearing up for a January release and has been making headlines for every drop of its beat.

After revealing the ruff and rusty looks of all the actors with Kuttey's trailer, the makers are gearing up for a song launch of 'Phir Dhan Te Nan' on January 5.

Recently the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Awaara Dogs' which received massive responses from the fans.

Titled 'Awaara Dog's, the track is sung in Vishal Dadlani's gritty vocals with the chorus by Vishal Bhardwaj and Debarpito Saha.

Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan, who has assisted his father Vishal Bhardwaj on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

Apart from the songs, the trailer of 'Kuttey' also received positive reviews from the audience.

On receiving overwhelming responses over the trailer, Arjun said, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with Kuttey trailer."

'Kuttey' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

