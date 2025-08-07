Shahid Kapoor's Dream Pairing with Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 Becomes a Reality

With Cocktail 2 creating strong buzz even before going on floors, the excitement around Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s pairing continues to grow. As per reports, the lead duo is set to begin shooting for the film in August, and fans are already eager to witness their chemistry unfold on screen.

Amid this rising anticipation, let's revisit a throwback interview, one where Shahid Kapoor had subtly manifested collaborating with Kriti again. "I believe this film needed a fresh pairing and it is very important for this genre. If the audiences like our work in the movie, then it gives us the opportunity to collaborate again together," Shahid had said, reflecting his belief in the magic of new pairings and leaving the door open for future reunions, during the promotions of Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Interestingly, Kriti, too , echoed a similar sentiment while speaking about their effortless vibe. "We both really vibed. There are times when you don't have to make an effort to create chemistry because it comes out very naturally," Kriti had added. With Cocktail 2 now becoming a reality, her words seem almost prophetic.Fans loved their chemistry in Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, With Shahid and Kriti bringing their A-game and a fresh perspective to the genre. Now, with the sequel to the much-loved Cocktail franchise in motion, all eyes are on how Shahid and Kriti will reinterpret the genre and bring something new to the table.