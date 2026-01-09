Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo First Look; Sajid Nadiadwala Unveils Shares Glimpse of Vishal Bhardwaj Directorial
January 9, 2026
Finally, fans get their first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor as Romeo in the much-anticipated film of the year O’Romeo. Presented by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj the film also stars Tripti Dimri . The film promises a unique cinematic experience.
In the first-look poster, Shahid Kapoor is seen screaming with his mouth wide open. His face, neck, and hands are covered in blood, with visible cuts and bruises. He is wearing a dark, partially unbuttoned shirt along with a belt, rings, bracelets, and a chain necklace, giving him a very intense look.
Shahid's intense look in this first reveal hints at a character that is both menacing and quirky, showcasing the depth, drama, and passion that O'Romeo is ready to bring to the screen. Sajid Nadiadwala Presents O'Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo releases in Valentine's Week on 13th February 2026.