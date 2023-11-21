Shahid makes dashing bike entry at IFFI 2023 opening ceremony, recreates 'Kabir Singh' moment

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Actor Shahid Kapoor made heads turn with his electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday.

Shahid swayed the audience with his swag as he entered the venue riding a bike on his famous 'Wanna wow wow' BGM from his blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' movie.

Dressed in a black outfit, Shahid exuded uber-cool vibes with his dance moves.

From his tracks 'Mauja hi Mauja' to 'Dhating Naach' and 'Shaam Shaandaar', he grooved to his chartbusters, making his performance a crowd-pleaser.

Prior to hitting the stage, Shahid made a dashing appearance on the red carpet and briefly spoke to the media.

"I am very happy to be at IFFI and excited to perform. Goa is my favourite place," he said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid will be seen in 'Deva', which will be out in theatres on October 11, 2024. It also stars Pooja Hegde.

According to the makers, "Deva" follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Apart from Deva, Shahid also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon. It will hit theatres on February 9, 2024. The first look for the film showed the two actors sitting face-to-face on a bike on a beach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor