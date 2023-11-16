Shahid, Mira pose with their "teenage crush" David Beckham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of himself and his wife Mira Rajput from meeting with their "teenage crush" football icon David Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped pictures from last night's bash hosted by actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Shahid looked dapper in a denim shirt that he paired with white pants, while his wife Mira dressed in a beautiful pink mini dress.

David wore a black outfit for the party.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzsuxjKrNxU/

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush

@davidbeckham."As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Hottest couple in the house."

Ishaan Khatter dropped face with tears of joy emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Hotness level "

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar, who were part of this party, posted a picture with David on Instagram.

Shibani shared a string of photos from the bash and wrote, "@davidbeckham It was an honour to meet a legend in person that was so patient, kind and warm! You were so lovely thank you! Hope to see you again real soon [?]"

She added, "Thank you to @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja who are such gracious hosts and made it such a special night for everyone. No one does it like you guys [?]"

Shibani wore a black corset which she paired with a matching skirt and oversized black blazer.

Farhan opted for a formal look.

In one of the pictures, Shibani and Farhan can be seen posing with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CztAiteI3ju/?img_index=7

Shanaya also shared a glimpse of the unforgettable and incredible evening.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Thank you Sonam didi & Anand for this unforgettable & incredible evening.. [?].'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzssqJUrxeh/?img_index=3

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish welcome party at their Mumbai home for David Beckham.

The Wednesday night bash was attended by well-known faces in the entertainment industry including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora among others.

Anand Ahuja shared a picture of himself with Sonam and David Beckham.

Sonam looked stunning in a bright-coloured sari and a white kaftan blouse. Her hair was wrapped back in a rose-adorned bun. She sported a spectacular necklace and earrings.

Legendary English footballer David Beckham is currently in the country as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). He also watched the semi-final of the ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand.

Beckham on the other hand is also considered one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

