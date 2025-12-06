Shahzad Ali on collaborating with Ranveer Singh for 'Ishq Jalakar' in Dhurandhar: 'Felt like trading energies with a living thunderbolt'

Mumbai Dec 6 Singer Shahzad Ali is currently thrilled and excited for the release of 'Ishq Jalakar', a fierce and emotionally charged track from filmmaker Aditya Dhar's movie 'Dhurandhar'.

The song brings together a powerful ensemble of voices: Shashwat Sachdev and Shahzad Ali.

Talking about collaborating with the film's lead, Ranveer Singh, for the song, Shahzad adds, "'Dhurandhar' isn't just a project for me; it's a reminder of why I began making music in the first place. When a story burns with fire, you don't just compose for it; you surrender to it."

He added, "And collaborating with Ranveer Singh took that fire to another level. Ranveer doesn't enter a song; he inhabits it. He brings a storm, a pulse, and an unpredictability that force you to rise to your own highest frequency. Working with him felt like trading energies with a living thunderbolt."

He said, "'Dhurandhar' became more than a soundtrack; it became a celebration of intensity, courage, and raw emotion. I'm grateful that this collaboration allowed me to stretch my voice, my craft, and my spirit in ways I never imagined."

Known for his ability to blend classical roots with contemporary emotion, Shahzad delivers a performance that is both soulful and explosive. His vocal strength perfectly matches the film’s intense, dramatic tone.

Speaking about the song, Shahzad shared his excitement, saying, "This project came to me with a very exciting and enthusiastic approach. 'Ishq Jalakar' is a track you don't just listen to; you feel it. It's powerful, emotional, and rooted in a kind of energy that stays with you."

While Shahzad takes centre stage, the collaborative essence of the track adds to its richness. Composer and vocalist Shashwat Sachdev has shaped the sonic landscape with his signature intensity.

The track fully embodies the "Dhurandhar Vibes" that Aditya Dhar has crafted for his film.

With Ranveer Singh leading the visuals and Shahzad Ali powering the audio with a voice that strikes like lightning, 'Ishq Jalakar' stands out as an anthem poised to make a lasting mark.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Dhurandhar', the movie was released on December 5 and has opened up to good responses from the audience.

