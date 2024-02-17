Shailene Woodley, Jack Whitehall join 'Girl in the Clouds' voice cast

Los Angeles [US], February 17 : American actor Shailene Woodley and English comedian Jack Whitehall have joined the voice cast of the animated feature 'Girl in the Clouds,' directed by Philippe Riche, Variety reported.

The film, written by Riche and Luc Bossi, is based on Romain Puertolas' best-selling novel 'The Little Girl Who Swallowed a Cloud as Big as the Eiffel Tower.'

Production will begin in May 2024, with a summer 2026 release.

'Girl in the Clouds' relates the story of Providence, who is given a magical quill that transforms all she writes into reality. Faced with such enormous power, she must choose between fulfilling her goals and saving the world.

Brio Films, whose credits include Michel Gondry's 'Mood Indigo' and 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir,' Scope Pictures ('Annette'), and Panama Productions produced. Cocoon Films and Bien Sur Prods are co-producers. Canal + Group is one of the partners, and SC Films International handles worldwide sales.

"The script delves into a compelling theme: how children can save the natural world," said Brio Films' Bossi.

"Shailene is a hugely talented star who will infuse great smarts and charm to the role of Providence. And her tandem with genius comedian Jack Whitehall as her sidekick promises great chemistry and plenty of laughs."

The producer said, "The film's innovative 3D CGI will transport us to new heights, thanks to collaboration with leading French and Belgian studios."

Woodley's recent credits include Michael Mann's 'Ferrari,' and she will next be seen in the Starz series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's blockbuster novel 'Three Women,' as well as the Amazon Studios picture 'Killer Heat,' which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden, as per Variety.

Whitehall recently completed filming 'Fatherhood With My Father' for Netflix and will next appear in the Amazon Prime drama 'Malice.'

Jack Whitehall is represented by CAA and United Agents in the United Kingdom. Woodley is represented by CAA and Range Media Partners.

