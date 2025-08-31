Shaitaan Actor Ajay Devgn Praises Vash Level 2, Calls Janki Bodiwala ‘Shining Yet Again!’

The psychological horror thriller Vash Level 2 has opened to strong reviews and impressive box office numbers, reaffirming its place as one of the most anticipated Gujarati films of the year. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the film is produced by Krunal Soni and Kalpesh Soni, and features a stellar cast including Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in pivotal roles.

This gripping sequel continues the legacy of its predecessor Vash — the National Award-winning film that was later remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala.

Celebrating the success of Vash Level 2, actor *Ajay Devgn* took to social media to share his wishes, writing: _“Good cinema travels far 🙌🏻 Best wishes to Krishnadev Yagnik, Kumar Mangat Pathak and the entire team of Vash Vivash Level 2. A special shoutout to Janki Bodiwala for shining yet again.”_





With powerful performances, a chilling storyline, and stellar execution, Vash Level 2 proves that regional cinema continues to push creative boundaries and connect with audiences far and wide.