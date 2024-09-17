Shakira abruptly walks off stage, here is why

Washington [US], September 17 : Singer Shakira appeared at LIV Miami nightclub to celebrate her forthcoming single 'Soltera'. However, she left the stage after an incident involving a fan, reported People.

Fans captured the moment on video, revealing Shakira's initial excitement about the performance. She was making a video with Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons and Danna Paola

But, things changed after she noticed someone in the crowd trying to film up her skirt.

In the fan-captured video, Shakira can be seen laughing, dancing, and swinging her hips while admirers yell.

However, she felt uncomfortable after a fan made a video that was not appropriate according to her.

Meanwhile, last year, the singer left Barcelona after eight years to settle in Miami with their children Sasha, 9, and Milan, 11.

In an Instagram post, Shakira wrote a sweet farewell message for her fans. An English translation of the post read, "I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness."

The Grammy-winning singer thanked "everyone who surfed many waves with me in Barcelona, the city where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love."

"Thank you to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thank you to the Spanish public who always wrapped me up with care and loyalty. For you all this is just a see you later and, like my father always said, we'll see you in the curves!" she wrote, reported People.

