Shakira celebrates Grammy win on her birthday, dedicates Best Latin Pop Vocal Album award to "immigrant brothers and sisters"

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 : Shakira used her acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards to make a statement on behalf of immigrants in the United States.

After receiving the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran from Jennifer Lopez, the Colombian singer dedicated the honour to the immigrant community in the country.

During her emotional speech, Shakira acknowledged the struggles faced by immigrants and said, "This is for all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you."

Shakira also took the opportunity to salute the hardworking women who contribute to their families' well-being.

"You are the true She-wolves," she added, referring to the title of one of her most iconic songs and recognizing the strength and resilience of women everywhere.

Her remarks came shortly after a controversial moment earlier in the evening when Trevor Noah, the host of the ceremony, made an inappropriate joke. Referring to Shakira, he quipped that she was "the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn't a Class A felony," alluding to Colombia's challenges with criminal activity, according to Variety.

This joke was met with a mixed reception, particularly considering the ongoing protests against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which were happening just a short distance away from the ceremony, as per Variety.

Noah also made another insensitive comment regarding the Grammy voting process, joking that the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy included "20 million illegal immigrants."

These remarks were met with criticism, especially during a time when discussions around immigration reform and justice were at the forefront of American politics, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, Shakira, who celebrated her 48th birthday, also celebrated her award and is gearing up for the launch of her world tour, which will include performances across North America.

Shakira was dressed in a black-and-orange beaded gown, decorated with sequins. The design featured black beaded accents at the waist that cascaded into a sheer skirt adorned with floral beading and a dramatic train.

Her iconic long, curly hair was styled into a full, center-parted look, and her makeup was soft and natural, with fluttery lashes and pink lipstick.

The three-time Grammy winner also performed at the award show, hosted by Trevor Noah and streaming live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For viewers in India, the ceremony is available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

