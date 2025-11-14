Shakira Makes Surprise Appearance with Sons at Zootopia 2 Premiere, Reveals Their Special Role in the Film

Shakira made a surprise appearance with her two sons at the Zootopia 2 LA premiere and they all wore matching purple outfits! The singer is reprising her role as Gazelle in the new movie. For the new movie, Shakira recorded the original song “Zoo” and she just dropped a new music video. At the red carpet, Shakira revealed that her kids, Milan and Sasha, have played an important 'role' in Zootopia 2.

Shakira said, "I am really happy to be in such good company tonight. When I did Zootopia 1, they were just babies and for Zootopia 2 they've kind of seen and witnessed the entire process with me. They have seen me write parts of the song, 'Zoo' the song, in Zootopia 2. They have also seen the evolution of 'Gazelle' with me. They have lots of opinions because they are very opinionated like their mother. So yeah, they really were a part of it, and so I am happy to bring them here. They also had a small participation in the movie as 'Bunnies'."