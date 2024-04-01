Shakira says her sons hated 'Barbie' movie as they found it 'emasculating'

Los Angeles [US], April 1 : Singer Shakira recently shared her views on Greta Gerwig's popular movie 'Barbie'.

Speaking with Allure magazine, Shakira criticized the film saying her sons hated 'Barbie', Variety reported.

"My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide," she said.

"I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity... I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost," Shakira , who shares Sasha, nine, and Mila, 11, with her ex partner Gerard Pique, said.

Before Shakira, many people had called out the film. Podcaster Matt Walsh condemned it as "the most aggressively anti-man, feminist propaganda fest ever put to film." Bill Maher later slammed the film as "man-hating."

'Barbie' revolves around the central character, the titular doll Barbie (or more accurately, the Stereotypical Barbie), embarking on a voyage of self-exploration into the real world. The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

