Shakti Arora, Malvi Malhotra to be seen romancing in 'Darshan Deja Ni'

Mumbai, Jan 23 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shakti Arora and model-actress Malvi Malhotra are coming together for their upcoming music video 'Darshan Deja Ni'.

The Punjabi track brings out a romantic chemistry between Shakti and Malvi.

The 'Udaan' actress can be seen dressed in a floral dress while she hugs Shakti in the poster. The rain falling around them, and making them wet resonates with the romantic feel of the song.

Talking about the song, Malvi says: "I'm excited for the song, 'Darshan Deja Ni' which is releasing soon. It was great working with the cast and crew and everyone was just like family. The song is a beautiful melody, it speaks about love in a Unique and soft way that makes you just want to keep listening. I'm sure everyone is going to love it."

Sung by Anmol Dhandra, the music is composed by Cheetah, lyrics are by Muraad. The Punjabi number is produced by Tarun Codin and Akshay Kapoor under the label Chill Vibes Music. It is releasing on January 27.

