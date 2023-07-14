Shakti Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure get into a fun dance on stage of dance reality show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recalled working with Padmini Kolhapuri in Dev Anand’s directorial ‘Swami Dada’ and how she used to tease him on the sets by calling him ‘Jeejs’. He also performed with his sister-in-law Padmini Kolhapuri on the dance reality show.

He shared, “Even before marriage, while I was shooting for the film Swami Dada, Padmini started calling me Jeejs on set. She understood my love for her sister, Shivangi Kolhapure, and Padmini knew I wished to marry her sister. Soon, every woman, not just Padmini, started referring to me as Jeej. I became an 'International Jeejs'!"

Kapoor is married to Shivangi Kapoor, who is the elder sister of Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure.

During the show, they both performed on the stage with the contestants of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’.

Padmini, accompanied by ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’’s boys, and Shakti Kapoor, with the girl contestants, performed on popular tracks like ‘Tunna Tunna’ from ‘Adharm’, ‘Tumse Milkar Na Jaane Kyu’ from ‘Pyar Jhukta Nahi’, ‘Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua’ from ‘Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai’, ‘Gadbad Ho Gayee’ from ‘Chaal Baaz’, and ‘Aa Dekhen Zara’.

Judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis are left spellbound by their dance moves.

On the work front, Shakti has essayed a number of quirky characters in his career like Nandu from 'Raja Babu', Crime Master Gogo from 'Andaz Apna Apna', Vikram in 'Qurbani', Chuttitya in 'Gunda' and others.

Talking about Padmini Kolhapure, she made her acting debut at seven in 1972. She is known for her films like 'Prem Rog', 'Woh Saat Din', 'Zindagi', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' and others.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor