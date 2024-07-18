Shaleen Malhotra on playing Yash: 'He isn't a typical suited-booted businessman'

Mumbai, July 18 Actor Shaleen Malhotra, who has entered the show ‘Vanshaj', has opened up about his role as Yash Talwar, describing him as a suave individual with a knack for getting things done, rather than a typical suited-booted businessman.

Speaking about his entry into the show, Shaleen said: “Yash's entry marks a new phase in ‘Vanshaj’. Previously focused on one family's succession, the story now includes the Mahajans and Talwars, each carrying historical baggage. Yash brings a fresh energy with his unique, energetic approach and his uncanny ways of doing things.”

“He harbours angst against the Mahajans but is fun-loving, principled, and deeply values his close-knit, supportive family. As a new-age businessman, he's someone people naturally gravitate toward,” he shared.

What drew you to the role of Yash Talwar?

Shaleen commented: “Every character I've played has been unique, including Yash. He isn't a typical suited-booted businessman; but he's suave, with a knack for getting things done. Despite being an astute businessman, Yash doesn’t always discuss money matters.”

“There’s also a softer side of Yash that really attracted me. He loves his family a lot, especially his mother and sister, and can do anything to protect them,” he said.

Regarding any pressure in portraying a new character, Shaleen said: “Yes, ‘Vanshaj’ has a huge fan following, but that doesn’t put any pressure on me as an actor. I think the success of the show is a bonus because people already love this show. I am sure that the audience and the loyal fan base of ‘Vanshaj’ will eventually fall in love with the Talwars as well.”

Recalling memorable moments from the set during his entry scenes, Shaleen said: “My character’s entry in the show was very unique. Yash was seen jumping from a plane and landing in a field to ensure he reached a meeting on time. This was a new experience for me, and I had a blast filming the scene.”

“My scenes with my co-actors, Sudesh Berry and Mona Wasu, who are both seasoned actors, are delightful,” he added.

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor