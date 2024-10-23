Shaleen Malhotra shares how ‘Checkmate’ became transformative experience for him

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actor Shaleen Malhotra, Afreen Alvi and Rohit Khandelwal are all geared up for the release of their upcoming thriller show ‘Checkmate.’

The suspenseful drama, which explores profound themes of love, betrayal, and self-resilience, also stars ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant and actress Nyra Banerjee. In the show, Nyra will be seen playing a housewife, who survives an attempted murder, leading her into deception and dark secrets. Shaleen portrays the role of the first husband Param, a mysterious man who conspired to murder Neelam.

Talking about his character, he shared, “Portraying Param was a transformative experience that pushed me out of my comfort zone. As a character vastly different from myself, it demanded intense focus and immersion. I was thoroughly engrossed in the murder-suspense drama, and what made it truly unforgettable was working alongside my exceptional co-actors - a harmonious family that exemplified support and camaraderie.” Afreen Alvi, who plays antagonist in the series, shares that this show brings a unique and different opportunity for her. “The narrative is quite engaging. My role required considerable preparation before filming; However, my co-stars were incredibly supportive, making the experience less challenging due to their cooperation. I am thankful to be a part of this show, and I look forward to seeing how let’s see how audience will resonate with the same” Alvi stated. Mr World 2016 fame, Rohit Khandelwal essays the character of Shekhar in ‘Checkmate.’ Reflecting on his experience, Rohit shared, “As soon as I received the script, I was completely captivated. I found it genuinely intriguing, and the character posed a unique challenge for me.

Collaborating with Nyra, Afreen, and Shaleen was incredibly rewarding, as each of them truly excelled in their roles. Overall, being part of this crime drama was a remarkable experience and a fantastic learning opportunity.” ‘Checkmate’ will release on Hungama on October 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor