Shalin Bhanot: Seeking validation from social media is wrong

Mumbai, July 18 Actor Shalin Bhanot believes that seeking validation from social media is "wrong."

“I am fortunate that I am not that educated, and I am away from social media in terms of treating it as followers, for me, it’s more like family,” said Shalin, who attended the screening of the new show '#BlueTick'.

“I treat them like family; they are not my followers. We call ourselves Shalin Ki Sena, and it’s more like a family. We cry, we laugh, and we even fight. Every time I get a bad haircut, I get bad feedback. For me, social media is like that,” he added.

“But now, with this current generation, social media has become a validation factor, which is very wrong. I personally feel that is very wrong,” said Shalin, who will next be seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.

The actor emphasised that social media was not created for validation but to inform others about what someone is doing.

“A bunch of people are running around for validation, for likes, for comments, and stuff like that. To a certain extent, that is fine -- getting compliments and appreciation is fine -- but beyond that, it is totally wrong. Always seeking validation has its own side effects."

Shalin said: "You only need your own validation, nothing else,."

The show '#BlueTick' explores the highs and lows of internet stardom, offering viewers an intimate look at the personal sacrifices and ethical dilemmas faced by those who live their lives in the public eye.

Directed by Shubham Singh and written by Tarun Rajput, the show ‘#BlueTick' stars Siddharth Nigam, Parul Gulati, Neeraj Sood, Neelu Singh, and Shreya Gupto, among others.

The series is produced by Folklore Film Studios and is slated to stream from July 19 on EPIC ON.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor