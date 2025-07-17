Shalin ‘doesn’t know’ how to take selfies, Nia says her ‘friend doesn’t give up’

Mumbai, July 17 Television actor Shalin Bhanot revealed that he doesn’t know how to take selfies, after a failed attempt at clicking a picture with friends Reem Shaikh and Nia Sharma, who said he isn’t 'giving up'.

Shalin took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a picture from a cinema hall. The photo features the actor taking a selfie, with Reem making a goofy face and Nia seen dancing in the background.

For the caption, Shalin wrote: “I clearly don't know how to take a selfie”

Nia re-shared the post and wrote: “Par haar nahi maanta dost hamara (But our friend doesn't give up).”

Nia and Reem are currently seen in the culinary comedy reality show, "Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited 2."

The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah as contestants. The beloved show is hosted by Bharti Singh, along with judge Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about Shalin, he started his career in 2004 with reality show MTV Roadies 2 as a contestant. He was then seen in Ayushmaan.

From 2005–2006, he was seen in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. He then appeared as Agni in Kulvaddhu. He made a cameo appearance in Kaajjal and starred in Grihasti. In 2009, he participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4 along with his former wife Daljeet Kaur and emerged as the winner of the show.

In 2023 he was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he finished as a finalist at the fifth position. The actor was also seen in the season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 hosted by Rohit Shetty. Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the season, while Krishna Shroff became the 1st runner-up.

