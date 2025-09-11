Shalini Passi: For me, a home should be as thoughtfully curated as an art installation

Mumbai, Sep 11 “Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives” star Shalini Passi and Internet sensation Uorfi Javed have joined hands for “Million Dollar Listing India 2”.

“Million Dollar Listing India” is set to return on September 22 with Season 2 on Sony LIV.

For Shalini, design isn’t just something she admires.

“It’s how I live. Every element around me must tell a story, evoke emotion, and reflect intention. For me, a home should be as thoughtfully curated as an art installation. That’s why Million Dollar Listing India feels like the perfect destination, a space where vision meets reality.”

She said that she has followed the show with “great interest, and now, being part of it while searching for a home that embodies my aesthetic sensibility is incredibly thrilling. I’m not just buying a property, I’m sculpting a living masterpiece."

Million Dollar Listing India is an Indian reality television series and the second international adaptation of the Emmy-nominated Million Dollar Listing franchise. It follows six luxury real estate agents working in India's high-end property market.

The show is based on the American Million Dollar Listing format, which chronicles real estate agents negotiating high-stakes property deals. The Indian version highlights luxury properties in cities such as Delhi,Gurgaon, and Mumbai, while portraying the personal and professional lives of the agents.

The pressure is on for realtors Hem Batra, Ankush Sayal, and newcomers Inddu Dahiya, Kajal Bhalla, and Ashima Aggarwal, who must pull off the impossible to meet these unique and sometimes outrageous demands by Shalini and Uorfi.

“Million Dollar Listing India 2” streaming from September 22 exclusively on Sony LIV.

Shalini is a popular Indian art collector, philanthropist, and socialite based in Delhi, known for her extensive art collection and her vibrant personality.

Meanwhile, Uorfi is known for her unique fashion sense and social media presence. SHe has worked in daily soaps and rose to fame in 2021 after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 1.

In 2024, she appeared in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and starred in the reality series Follow Kar Lo Yaar. She is also the winner of the reality show The Traitors India.

