‘Shame on You’: Mahhi Vij Blasts Trolls Over Divorce Rumours With Husband Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij in news from past few days for her personal life. Actress Mahhi who is married to TV show host Jay Bhanushali in 2011 is rumoured to be getting divorce after 15-years of marriage. The couple gave a birth to baby girl in 2019. From many days this news have been circulating on social media and media channels. Amid the divorce rumours Mahhi posted a story on her Instagram account allegedly slamming media channels and Instagram accounts for spreading fake news for gaining few likes and comments.

In story Mahhi wrote, "Some Channels and Insta pages have lost dignity n humanity just for few likes and comments shame on you." Earlier, While talking in Male Feminist podcast Mahhi said," Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’ (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’ (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth?

Also Read: Sangram Singh clears air on wife Payal Rohatgi’s resignation from his charitable foundation

She further added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live."