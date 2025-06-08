Shamita Shetty calls it ‘absolutely wonderful’ to watch sister Shilpa Shetty grow into strong woman

Mumbai, June 8 Actress Shamita Shetty took to social media to wish her sister Shilpa Shetty on her 50th birthday.

In her heartwarming post, the ‘Mohabbatein’ actress opened up about her admiration for her sister Shilpa, calling it "absolutely wonderful" to witness her evolution into a beautiful, strong, and empowered woman. Celebrating her sister’s journey, Shamita reflected on Shilpa’s growth over the years, both personally and professionally, and expressed her pride in the woman she has become.

Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt picture and video featuring her sister Shilpa Shetty. Expressing the depth of their bond, she regards Shilpa as a second mother figure in her life. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant wrote, “Happy Birthday my Munki ! It’s been absolutely wonderful to watch you grow into the beautiful, strong woman you are today.. balancing life so well with such grace. Thank you for always watching over me like a second mother for being such an important part of my life and for teaching me so much. Side by side or miles apart.. you and I will ALWAYS be connected by heart! Love you to the moon n back @theshilpashetty.”

Shamita and Shilpa Shetty share a deeply close bond that goes beyond just being sisters. They often express their admiration and love for each other publicly by sharing heartfelt messages and moments on social media.

Meanwhile, on her special day, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her loved ones and celebrities on social media. Wishing Shilpa, actor Rohit Roy shared their cherished throwback photo and captioned it, “This one warrants a post… Happy Birthday dearest Shilpa From being your 1st co-star to a friend has been a long journey and I’m happy to be a part of it. Continue inspiring people with the way you conduct your life, both personal and professional… welcome to the best phase of your life yet! PS: My brother is lucky to have you in his life!!.”

