Shamita Shetty enjoys flavours of Rajasthani with a scrumptious thaali

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actress Shamita Shetty, who was last seen in the film ‘The Tenant’, is enjoying the flavours of Rajasthan.

The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a video of herself in a hotel room trying the flavours of the western state.

The video shows her relishing the flavours of a Rajasthani Thali with several items on the board. The actress cleared the doubts of those who asked how she manages to eat such high calorie content food, as she said that she likes to indulge in her favourite food once a week.

She wrote in the caption, “Food is definitely the way to my”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a video of herself enjoying a thaali from Uttarakhand. In the video, she was seen sitting on a couch with a big thaali spread out in front of her. She said in the video, “My most favourite part (of a trip) is trying local cuisine. I’m Dehradun, and the chef has made this delectable thaali with a lot of love”

The actress was seen enjoying jakhiya rice, hemp paneer, kumaoni raita, kheer made from red rice, and rotis made from ragi.

She told her followers in the video, “I can tell you how simple and tasty this is. I don’t eat mutton but I can surely try the gravy. The food is not oily and doesn’t have a lot of spices yet it is filled with flavours”. She wrote in the caption, “Indulging in the delectable flavours of a traditional thali. Thankyou Chef Kadir for preparing this feast”. Shamita, who made her debut with the romantic drama ‘Mohabbatein’, is the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shetty. She also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, and finished at 4th place.

Her recent film ‘The Tenant’ saw her essaying the titular role of an attractive and bold woman, Meera, moves into a middle-class housing society.

