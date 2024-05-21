Shamita Shetty shares special birthday post for her 'darling' Viaan Raj Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actor Shamita Shetty on Tuesday shared a special birthday post for her 'darling' Viaan Raj Kundra.

The 'Sharara' fame actor dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling Viaan, still so many roads to take n mountains to climb, but I'm confident you will do it with flying colors keep chasing fun n adventure this year like you always do. love you to the moon n back my baby @theviaanrajkundra."

The video features adorable moments of Viaan with Shamita, his parents and his family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7OLH4uPhVH/?hl=en

Viaan Raj Kundra is the son of actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Shilpa and Raj also shared a beautiful birthday post for the birthday boy who turned twelve on Tuesday.

Shilpa shared a witty video of her son and wrote, "Happy 12th birthday to the dragon of the house (Just try not to get the house scorched). You mean the world to us, my precious, and I am beyond blessed to be the mother of the dragon. Your laughter, strength, and love fill our lives with endless joy and pride. Love you sooooo muchchchch. Stay blessed, my jaan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7M1kaYNCKu/?hl=en

Raj also extended his heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Rockstar'. He wrote, "You make me soo proud...your values, your nature and your good heart! Love you beta. May all your dreams come true! Happy Birthday @theviaanrajkundra #rockstar #fatherson."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7NBNd_SF5b/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shamita was last seen in the movie 'The Tenant,' which was released on February 10, 2023. She also garnered attention as a contestant on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT 1, where she reached the Top 3. Apart from this, she participated in Bigg Boss 15, finishing in 4th place. In 2020, she was featured in the web series 'Black Widows.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor