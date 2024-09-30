Shamita Shetty takes fans on a tasty journey through Goan flavors

Mumbai, Sep 30 Actress Shamita Shetty on Monday shared a mouthwatering glimpse of her culinary adventure, indulging in local Goan cuisines. Her post showcases a delightful array of dishes that perfectly capture the rich flavors of Goa, inviting her followers to join her in this foodgasmic experience.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita, who has 4.8 million followers, shared an engaging Reel video showcasing her culinary experience in Goa. Dressed in a stylish brown kaftan, she enthusiastically highlights the delicious Goan meal before her.

In the clip, Shamita expresses her passion for trying local cuisines while traveling for work, saying, "Today I am in Goa, and this is some of the local Goan delicacies: rawa fried prawn, kismoor, poee bread, red rice, and fish curry... Food today is a total hit."

The video is captioned, "What can I say... this was just plain yum! #goanfood #goa #foodie," perfectly capturing her delight in the vibrant flavors of the region.

Shamita, who is the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shetty, made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic drama 'Mohabbatein'. Written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and newcomers Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

She was seen in a special performance in the song 'Sharara Sharara' from the 2002 romantic comedy 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. The film starred Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Tulip Joshi and Bipasha Basu.

Shamita also appeared in the song 'Chori Pe Chori' in the romantic drama 'Saathiya', directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra. The film starred Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

She has then appeared in movies like-- 'Agnipankh', 'Wajahh: A Reason to Kill', 'Fareb', 'Zeher', 'Bewafaa', 'Cash'. Shamita also participated in the controversial reality shows -- 'Bigg Boss OTT 1', and 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The 45-year-old was last seen in coming-of-age drama film 'The Tenant' directed by Sushrut Jain. It also featured Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor