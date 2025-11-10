Shamita Shetty works on her core as she performs Pilates with Halo

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Shamita Shetty loves to stay on top of her fitness game.

She keeps on challenging herself at every step during her fitness journey, and this time, Shamita tried her hand at doing pilates with a Halo.

The 'Mohabbatein' actress took to her official Insta handle and posted a few sneak peeks from her recent intense workout session.

Uploading the inspiring clip on social media, Shamita penned, "Pilates with the Halo trainer.. Working the core on an unstable surface (girl emoji) (sic)."

The comment section of the motivational post saw remarks like, "You look stronger every time you post!", and "Great workout".

Shamita enjoys sharing every side of her daily life with her Insta Fam.

Before this, Shamita went on a holy trip to Saptashrungi Vani, Shirdi, and Trimbakeshwar with her sister Shilpa Shetty.

Sharing glimpses from her spiritual getaway on social media, Shamita described it as a deeply fulfilling experience.

The 'Zeher' actress captioned the post, “Beautiful two days spent visiting Saptashrungi Devi Temple, Shirdi, and Trimbakeshwar (sic).”

The primary still from the post showed Shamita posing against the grand backdrop of the iconic Trimbakeshwar temple.

This was followed by a photo of Shamita inside the sanctum, wearing a soft-pastel pink kurta with lace detailing.

Next was an image of her with other devotees inside the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, offering prayers while the priests led the rituals.

We could also see Shilpa standing beside Shamita as the Shetty sisters offered prayers. The post further included a heartwarming selfie of Shamita with Shilpa, who opted for a vibrant orange kurta with intricate embroidery for her religious visit.

Both Shilpa and Shamita keep making appearances on each other's social media handles.

The sisters often take such sacred trips. Once a year, they make sure to pay a visit to their "kul-devat" in Mangalore, their hometown.

