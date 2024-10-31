Shammi Kapoor's Birthday and Raj Kapoor's Diwali Party: A Legendary Celebration

Mumbai, Oct 31 Legendary actor Shammi Kapoor's birthday and the extravagant Diwali party hosted by his brother Raj Kapoor were once celebrated together, creating an unforgettable event that resonated throughout the film industry.

Shammi, known for his captivating on-screen performances and charismatic presence, was born on October 21, 1931. In the year 1960, the festivities sparkled even more brightly as they coincided with Raj Kapoor's renowned Diwali bash, famous for its grandeur and star-studded guest list.

Raj Kapoor often threw lavish Diwali parties at RK Studios, where guests were treated to a sumptuous feast, traditional sweets, and a dazzling display of fireworks that lit up the night sky.

Raj Kapoor, known for his generosity, used to give lavish gifts to his friends, including actress Nargis, the composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan, lyricists Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri, as well as singers Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh, and Manna Dey.

Shammi's love for Diwali was deeply rooted in the cherished memories of his childhood. In an old interview, he recalled how his mother, who adored the festival, would watch him and Raj Kapoor as they burst firecrackers.

Shammi shared, “This is the Diwali season. It is festival of lights and firecrackers. People light up their houses just like their hearts. I especially want to talk about my mother. My mom loved the Diwali festival. I remember she used to stand on the second floor of our Matunga house, where she would watch what was happening below.”

He added, “My brother Raj Kapoor and I used to buy lot of Anar crackers, lining them up and firing them simultaneously. My mother would watch this, and for one minute, she would get lost in the huge noise. She looked forward to the next Diwali.”

Every year, the Kapoor family comes together to enjoy the festival of lights, continuing their cherished traditions and celebrating the bonds of family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor