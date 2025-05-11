Shanaya Kapoor Auditioned and Earned It: Director Santosh Singh Opens Up on Her Journey in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Director Santosh Singh is all praise for Shanaya Kapoor, who plays the lead in his upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. While many assumed the role was handed to her, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, Singh reveals it was Shanaya’s talent, perseverance, and sheer hard work that won her the part.

“The film had its own journey of finding the heroine,” Singh shares. “We [initially] had Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the role, but their dates didn’t work out. We tested Shanaya and she passed with flying colours.”

Shanaya earned her place through a proper audition process and then immersed herself in months of rigorous preparation. “We did four months of workshops with her; she also worked with an acting coach,” he adds. “By the time we started shooting, she knew the script by heart.”

The actor's role in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan was not an easy one to crack. But Shanaya, who’s consciously choosing unconventional roles at the start of her career, put in the effort to embody her character with authenticity.

Santosh Singh’s words not only reaffirm Shanaya’s dedication but also mark a new chapter in her journey—one built on merit, preparation, and passion. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan is set to release on 11th July 2025, where Shanaya will be seen alongside the talented Vikrant Massey.