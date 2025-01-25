Shanaya Kapoor becomes the only Indian to attend AMIRI Autumn-Winter Fashion Show in Paris

Mumbai, Jan 25 Shanaya Kapoor recently attended the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Fashion Week Show in Paris. The diva made quite a wave as the only Indian representative at this prestigious event.

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a stunning burgundy blazer, along with matching trousers for the event. She tied up the sleek look with black boots. Shanaya Kapoor’s makeup was flawless, with a clean, glowing finish, enhancing the entire look. As for hair, the stunner decided to tie them in a neat bun. Adding a hint of glamour, she also wore silver studs in her ears.

Making the evening even more special, Shanaya Kapoor also met Mike Amiri, the creative director and founder of the eponymous label. These two were seen indulging in a lively conversation during the event. She even expressed her admiration for AMIRI’s innovative designs.

Speaking about her experience at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Fashion Week Show in Paris, Shanaya Kapoor was quoted saying, “Attending the AMIRI show in Paris was a memorable experience. Meeting Mike Amiri felt so special - his vision and creativity are truly inspiring, and it was amazing to see his work come to life on the runway.”

For the unversed, the event took place at Pl. de la Porte de Versailles, Paris, on 23rd January 2025.

In the meantime, Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her highly anticipated Bollywood debut with the upcoming drama, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan". She will be seen romancing Vikrant Massey in her debut drama. The film is based on a short story by Ruskin Bond. "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" has been shot in multiple locations including Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Europe. Bankrolled by Mini Films, the movie is slated to reach the cinema halls in 2025.

In addition to this, Shanaya Kapoor is also reported to have other projects in her kitty which are expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was originally slated to make her debut with Karan Johar's "Bedhadak". The film was announced back in 2022, however, the project later got shelved due to unknown reasons.

