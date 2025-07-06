Shanaya Kapoor Calls Vishal Mishra’s ‘Alvida’ Her Favourite Song from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Actor Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her much-awaited debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, is already winning hearts with her favourite track from the film — the freshly released “Alvida.” Composed, written, and sung by Vishal Mishra, “Alvida” blends soulful melodies with poignant lyrics, beautifully echoing the film’s emotional heartbeat. For Shanaya, the song is deeply special. “‘Alvida’ is my absolute favourite from the film. There’s something magical about Vishal Mishra’s composition—it’s emotional, soothing, and beautifully captures the essence of our story. I’ve been listening to it on loop!” she shares.

In the song, fans also get a glimpse of a vulnerable side of Shanaya, as she portrays delicate emotions with striking honesty and grace, hinting at the depth she’s bringing to her character Saba. With “Alvida” now out, fans are buzzing with excitement to see more of Shanaya and her fresh chemistry with Vikrant Massey when Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan releases in theatres on July 11th, 2025.